Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.86

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 437833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,016 shares of company stock worth $3,062,035 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

