Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences has underperformed its industry in the past three months. The company exited the second quarter of 2021 with net loss wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The widening of quarterly operating and net loss compared to the year-ago period is concerning. Revenues from the COVID-19 tests conducted during the quarter declined year over year. Further, Screening revenues registered a onetime downward adjustment of $12 million. The company also incurred significant operating loss on escalating costs and expenses. On a positive note, Exact Sciences reported better-than-expected revenues in the second quarter. Robust total revenue growth during the quarter, despite the pandemic-led headwinds, is impressive. The company’s legacy Screening business saw a significant improvement in revenues on Cologuard volume growth.”

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $89.65 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.