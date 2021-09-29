EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches Market Cap of $20,584.49

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $20,584.49 and $7,126.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00323609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00055023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00120086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011647 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

