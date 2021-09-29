Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $133.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

EXPO opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at $595,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

