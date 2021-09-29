Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 155,065 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.8% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Facebook worth $877,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.00. 216,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,505,318. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,429,290 shares of company stock worth $878,520,830. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

