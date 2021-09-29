Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $238,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,429,290 shares of company stock worth $878,520,830 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.31. 189,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,505,318. The company has a market capitalization of $962.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.55. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

