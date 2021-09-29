FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $335.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE FDS traded up $11.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.51. The company had a trading volume of 275,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,458. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.20 and a 200-day moving average of $342.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

