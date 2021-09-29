FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS.

NYSE FDS opened at $383.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.33. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $390.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.56.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

