FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS.
NYSE FDS opened at $383.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.33. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $390.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.
In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
