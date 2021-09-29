FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.56.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $7.71 on Wednesday, hitting $391.00. 811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $390.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.33.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.