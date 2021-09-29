Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to announce $84.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the highest is $84.90 million. Fastly posted sales of $70.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $344.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.80 million to $345.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $405.73 million, with estimates ranging from $396.50 million to $414.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,902 shares of company stock worth $6,037,685. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

