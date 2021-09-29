Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.55. 406,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

