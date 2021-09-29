FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.08.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

