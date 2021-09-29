Financial Analysis: Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) versus Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Accel Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.57 -$410,000.00 $0.07 172.00

Isos Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accel Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment 4.32% 32.90% 8.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Isos Acquisition and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isos Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Isos Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.65%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus price target of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. Given Isos Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Isos Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

