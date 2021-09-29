Financial Comparison: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.45 $5.36 million N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.67 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 20.88% 10.41% 0.98% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.