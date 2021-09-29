Financial Contrast: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 3.30 $73.45 million $0.81 16.80 Bank First $124.22 million 4.36 $38.05 million $5.07 13.93

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Commonwealth Financial and Bank First, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.72%. Bank First has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.01%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Bank First.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 28.58% 11.03% 1.29% Bank First 36.12% 15.23% 1.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Bank First on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

