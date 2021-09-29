Financial Contrast: Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) vs. INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Gadsden Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.17 -$11.06 million N/A N/A Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 95.13 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Gadsden Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

Gadsden Properties beats INDUS Realty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that engages in the investments in assets, residential developments, and commercial properties. It primarily focuses in secondary and tertiary markets across United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

