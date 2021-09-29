Financial Contrast: STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and STMicroelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 31.00 -$5.21 million ($0.84) -34.26 STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 3.90 $1.11 billion $1.21 36.18

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50 STMicroelectronics 0 5 10 0 2.67

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.59%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.64%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -91.34% -24.37% -21.18% STMicroelectronics 13.44% 19.06% 10.90%

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Beam Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

