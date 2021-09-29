Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 8.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,838,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after buying an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,492 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF remained flat at $$38.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

