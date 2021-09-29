Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772,824 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 89.97% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $378,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,914. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

