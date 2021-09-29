Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

SHV remained flat at $$110.46 on Wednesday. 161,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,185. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

