Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $225.44. The company had a trading volume of 122,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

