Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 487,771 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,664,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,771 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 12.65% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $763,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after purchasing an additional 427,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 141,028 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after acquiring an additional 116,569 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 361,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,505. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $49.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

See Also: Operating Income

