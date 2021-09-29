Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 7,997 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,401. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

