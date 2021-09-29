Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. Analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.