FintruX Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,527.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $4,527.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

