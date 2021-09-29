First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.