First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Shares Up 1.7%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43. 54,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 17,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.