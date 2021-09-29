First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.36. Approximately 76,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 35,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77.

