First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $31.52. 32,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 131,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87.

