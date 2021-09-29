First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.21. 42,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 113,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.