First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 68,364 shares.The stock last traded at $86.50 and had previously closed at $86.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

