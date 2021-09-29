Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.47. 40,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

