Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 1,600 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 507,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

