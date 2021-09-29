Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 5,300 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

NYSE BR opened at $166.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average is $163.56. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $177.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.