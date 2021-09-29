Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,000 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Clorox by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.71.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.