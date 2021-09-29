Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Gartner by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Gartner by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $303.78 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

