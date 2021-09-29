Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.91 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after buying an additional 554,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after buying an additional 166,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

