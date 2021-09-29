Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

