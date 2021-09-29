Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

