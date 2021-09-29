Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $150.71 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.79.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

