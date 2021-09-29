Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of FBC opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

