FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FMC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in FMC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.40. 4,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.