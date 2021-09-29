Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $26,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.48.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

