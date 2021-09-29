Fosun International Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,000 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 70,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. 1,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,593. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.