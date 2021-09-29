Fosun International Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fosun International Ltd decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A stock opened at $161.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average of $146.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.