Fosun International Ltd Sells 100 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

NYSE SAM opened at $511.97 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $508.50 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $614.39 and its 200-day moving average is $926.49.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

