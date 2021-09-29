Fosun International Ltd Sells 349 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

NYSE:BURL opened at $304.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.64. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

