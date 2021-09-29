FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:FRP traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 128.40 ($1.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. FRP Advisory Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £312.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

