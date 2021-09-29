FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Large Volume Increase

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 58,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 68,562 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

