Full Sail Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 567,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 232,119 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,644,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. 1,268,709 shares of the company traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.